Frederick Curley
Fayetteville—Frederick Joseph Curley, 64, of Fayetteville died Thursday March 12, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Frederick was born March 28, 1955 in Bridgeport CT, to the late Jane Lasecki Curley and raised by the late John Joseph and Ruth McMahon Mercer Curley. He was an Air Force veteran, an educator in the Cumberland County School System and FTCC as a coordinator and director of firefighting. He was active in Boy Scout Troop 771, Chairman of Crime Stoppers, Sunday School Teacher at LaFayette Baptist Church and loved mentoring young people and helping others.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 44 years, Mary Ann Strickland Curley; daughter, Samantha Curley Britt and husband Mark of Hope Mills; son John Curley and finance Jordan Phillips of Hope Mills; sisters, Maureen Curley Krosin of Palm City FL, Karen Mercer Derleth and husband Robert of Trumbull, CT and Barbara Panek and husband Mike from Newtown, CT.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 12:00 Noon Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at LaFayette Baptist Church with Reverend Steve Branch Officiating.
Interment with will be private in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
The family request in addition to flowers, donations may be made to The or to LaFayette Baptist Church, 501 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020