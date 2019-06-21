|
|
Dr. Frederick Grier Hasty
Fayetteville—Dr. Frederick Grier Hasty passed away on June 20, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born into a large family in Carthage, NC on April 29, 1932, to Wade and Lora Hasty. Fred was orphaned at the age of 10. Known at that time as Freddy, he lived his life until the age of 18 at the Methodist Home for Children in Raleigh. He was always a fine student, and graduated high school in 1950 (wittiest, Sr. Class President). He went on to graduate from High Point College '54, UNC School of Dentistry '58, UNC School of Orthodontics '62, and the American Board of Orthodontics '72. He served as Captain in the US Army Dental Corps from 1958-1961, and began private practice in Fayetteville in 1963. His professional associations were numerous, and included the American Dental Association, the Greater Fayetteville, Cumberland County, and North Carolina Dental Societies, and the NC Association of Orthodontists.
Fred was a true character, as anyone he met would attest. He was extremely competitive, and excelled at golf, and sports fishing on the dreaded Snow Goose. He also was a rabid Tar Heels fan, and a lifetime member of the UNC Educational Foundation. He successfully treated thousands of orthodontic patients. Fred was a resident at the NC Veterans Nursing Home in Fayetteville for the last four years. The family is grateful for the excellent care that he received while at that facility.
He is survived by his sons, Dr. Michael Hasty (Tasha) of Virginia Beach, the Hon. David Hasty (Kim) of Fayetteville, and Robbie Hasty (Susan) of Raleigh; stepson, Bill Jones of Fayetteville, and stepdaughter, Pi Jones of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Courtney Holt, Caroline Hasty, David Hasty, Charlotte Hasty, Graham Hasty, Patrick Hasty, James Hasty, Savannah Jones, Madison Jones, and Wilson Jones; and great-grandchildren, Allison Holt, and Jack Holt; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He had too many friends to name, and he will be missed.
There will be a service at St. John's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville at 2 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019, and a private burial at Cool Springs Methodist Church in Carthage at 2 pm on Sunday, June 23, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Fred Hasty to Cool Springs Methodist Church in Carthage, or the Methodist Home for Children in Raleigh.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 21 to June 22, 2019