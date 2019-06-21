|
|
Frederick Johnson
Sanford—Frederick Lee Johnson, 75, passed away June 12, 2019 at his home in Carolina Lakes surrounded by family. He is survived by with wife Elizabeth (Betty) Franke Johnson and two daughters Robin Scoggins, Kimberly Adorjan(John); One sister, Virginia Ayers from Coudersport, PA. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 29 at 10:30 a,m. at St. Stephens Catholic Church in Sanford, NC. A celebration of life at Carolina Lakes Clubhouse will follow immediately after the service. Funeral arrangements by Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory of Spring Lake.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 21 to June 23, 2019