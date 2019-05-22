|
Frederick "Ted" Munsey Powell
Fayetteville—Frederick "Ted" Munsey Powell was born in Hobe Sound, Florida to the late Frederick Munsey Powell Sr. and Grace Alto Godfrey December 30, 1926.
He was preceded in death by three sisters and a half-brother, sisters Dorthey McGee, Florence Brown, Betty Lou Cromartie and half brother Ralph Murray Powell and his first wife, Ina Jean Bailey Powell.
He is survived by his wife Ruby Madeline Powell and three children, Norman Frederick Powell and wife Chantelle of Lumber Bridge; son Thomas Neal Powell and wife Leah of Milledgeville, GA; daughter Frieda Grace Martin and husband David Martin Sr., of Melbourne, Florida; step-children Karen Deaner and husband Alan, Linda Watring and husband Rodney; grandchildren, Amanda Powell, Jennifer Powell, Jared Powell and Marie Claire, Rachel Powell, Sarah Martin Caswell and husband Mark , Anna Martin, David Martin Jr., Caleb Martin, Trevor Hughes & Tori; step-grandchildren Keith Deaner, Mark Watring, Lori Watring. great-grandchildren, Roman and Luke Powell, Judah Caswell, Lilah and Lanie Hughes, Destiny Watring, Daniel Ryan, Raissa Charpentier and Cara Allen.
Ted lost both of his parents by the time he was 12 years old and went to live with his oldest sister Dorothy McGee until he graduated from Stuart High School.
He served in the army from 1944 to 1945. He used the GI Bill to get his commercial pilots license and went into crop dusting.
Ted Powell came to North Carolina June 13, 1951 as a crop duster and worked as a crop duster for 19 years. On the off seasons of crop dusting he worked on repairing airplanes. Repairing airplanes became his main job. He started Powell Avionics at the Fayetteville Airport January 19, 1970. He was President and CEO until June 2012.
Ted was an Elder emeritus at the Church of the Open Door and a Gideon with Gideons International.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service.
The family will also receive friends one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Church of the Open Door.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Lafayette Memorial Park West.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 53853, Fayetteville, NC 28305.
