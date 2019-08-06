Home

Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pinecrest Funeral & Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
Frederick Roland Eberline


1937 - 2019
Frederick Roland Eberline Obituary
Frederick Roland Eberline
Fayetteville—Frederick "Fred" Roland Eberline of Fayetteville, 81, died Monday, August 05, 2019 at Autumn Care of Raeford.
Fred is survived by his wife, Debra Eberline; son, Paul Eberline; daughter, Kim Marie Eberline; grandsons, Christopher Eberline, Dylan Eberline, Tristan Burns, Logan Burns; great grandson, Jacob Eberline; and his sister Deanna Fulton and her partner Jack Starr.
Fred served in the US Air Force before retiring after 20 years of service. During his dedicated service, he earned numerous awards and medals. Later in life, Fred would locally own and operate Fred's Lift Truck Service for over 25 years.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services in Hope Mills.
Fred loved camping, hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
