|
|
Frederick Thomas Ritter, Jr.
Fayetteville—Frederick Thomas Ritter Jr (Fred) passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 after a short but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. Fred was a lover of life, friends, the outdoors and above all else his family.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Jackie; his daughter Angie and her husband JB (Wilmington, NC); his son Fred III and his wife Shannon (Knoxville, TN); four grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Olivia and Lucas; his sister Peggy (Hampstead, NC); two dogs and many close friends.
Fred was born and raised in Fayetteville, NC, attending Fayetteville High School and then Methodist College. He was a lifelong outdoorsman, spending every free minute in the woods or on the lake. Fred was a mentor to many, teaching people the hunting and fishing skills he had acquired over a lifetime of experience. Above all else he was Dad and PawPaw, showing a love and devotion to his kids and grandchildren that was unmatched.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, January 19th at 3pm, Camp Ground United Methodist Church. Visitation will be prior to the ceremony at the church from 2-3pm.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Fred to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network-Research, Patient Support, Resources https://www.pancan.org/
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020