Home

POWERED BY

Frederick Thomas Ritter Jr.


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Thomas Ritter Jr. Obituary
Frederick Thomas Ritter, Jr.
Fayetteville—Frederick Thomas Ritter Jr (Fred) passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 after a short but fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. Fred was a lover of life, friends, the outdoors and above all else his family.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 52 years, Jackie; his daughter Angie and her husband JB (Wilmington, NC); his son Fred III and his wife Shannon (Knoxville, TN); four grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Olivia and Lucas; his sister Peggy (Hampstead, NC); two dogs and many close friends.
Fred was born and raised in Fayetteville, NC, attending Fayetteville High School and then Methodist College. He was a lifelong outdoorsman, spending every free minute in the woods or on the lake. Fred was a mentor to many, teaching people the hunting and fishing skills he had acquired over a lifetime of experience. Above all else he was Dad and PawPaw, showing a love and devotion to his kids and grandchildren that was unmatched.
A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, January 19th at 3pm, Camp Ground United Methodist Church. Visitation will be prior to the ceremony at the church from 2-3pm.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Fred to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network-Research, Patient Support, Resources https://www.pancan.org/
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frederick's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -