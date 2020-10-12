Freida Powers
Pinehurst—Mrs. Freida M. Powers (Keister) passed Oct. 10th, 2020. Freida, as her friends called her, lived a full life. She was born 2 January 1936 in Romney, WV. Her family later moved to Timonium, MD, where she spent a majority of her younger years and where she graduated from high school. Freida was an honor roll student and an avid athlete; playing softball, volleyball and basketball. It was at one of her high school games that she met the man she would later marry.
Freida met and married Charles C. Powers, a soldier stationed in the local area on 28 August 1954. Upon marriage, she traveled the world with "Charlie". They had two children: Charles C. Powers, Jr. and Freida May Powers/Mecomber.
As she traveled the globe with Charlie, she, like most military wives, found work when and where they were stationed. She retired from Civil Service at Fort Bragg in 1988.
After the death of Charlie, she moved from Fayetteville to Pinehurst in 2001. While in Pinehurst she quickly became involved with Habitat for Humanity and the Village Chapel. Freida had also fostered animals, and is survived by her long time, four legged friends, Diva and Sheri. She thoroughly enjoyed spoiling her two grandchildren; Taylor Charlene and Jordan Nicole.
She departed this world leaving it better because of the positive actions on the lives she impacted and the organizations she supported.
The family will receive friends at the Boles Funeral Home, 425 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Southern Pines, Friday, 16 Oct. 2020 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. A celebration of her life will be held at The Village Chapel, 10 Azalea Rd. Pinehurst on Saturday, 17 Oct. 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Cumberland Memorial Gardens, Fayetteville.
Freida's family wishes to thank her many neighbors, especially Kathy Wilford. They also wish to thank Freida's Village Chapel family and the accommodating staff at FirsHealth Hospice for all of their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Habitat for Humanity at www.Habitat.org
or Habitat for Humanity of the North Carolina Sandhills, 2268 NC Hwy 5, Aberdeen, NC 28315 or to The Carolina Philharmonic, 5 Market Sq. Pinehurst, NC 28374.
