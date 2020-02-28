Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:30 PM - 3:15 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:30 PM
Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
View Map

Fulton Heidi Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fulton Heidi Johnson Obituary
Fulton Heidi Johnson
Autryville—Mr. Fulton Heidi Johnson, 89 passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton.
Funeral service will be held at 3:30 pm Sunday, March 1 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Stedman, officiating will be Rev. Tommy Honeycutt. Burial will follow at Sandy Horne Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:30 pm to 3:15.pm Sunday at the funeral home prior to the service.
He was born in Sampson County to the late Bill and Mamie Johnson. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Johnson; sons, Glenn and Steven Johnson; daughter, Brenda Johnson and several brothers and sisters.
Fulton worked with NC Department of Transportation for over 33 years.
He is survived by his son, Keith Johnson & wife, Marci of Autryville; grandchildren, Heidi Terry & husband, Steven of Stuart, VA, Ashley Johnson & fiance', Jessie Faircloth of Clinton and Joshua Johnson of Roseboro; great-granddaughter, Bella "Gracie" Terry; sister, Janice Stuart of Charlotte; girlfriend, Frankie Bullard of Autryville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fulton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -