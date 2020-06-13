G. Bowden-McMillian
Raeford— Geovanna Bowden-McMillian, 35, of 9803 Rockfish Road, passed June 07, 2020. Funeral Monday at 12:30pm, RockFish Church, Raeford, NC. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday from 11:30am until 12:30pm.Burial: Rockfish Memorial Park in Fayetteville. Herring Funeral Care & Cremations.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.