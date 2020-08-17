1/1
G. Clayton Harris
1927 - 2020
Hope Mills—G. Clayton Harris, 92 of Hope Mills passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Clayton was born on September 23, 1927 in Cumberland County to the late Carson Grover Harris and Eunice Bullard Harris.
In 1953 while working at Tolar Hart Mill in Massey Hill, Clayton met the love of his life. Throughout the rest of his life he was a man of many talents. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War, worked with 301 Truck Stop, Dandy Bread, Frosty Morn, Life of Virginia Insurance Co., Flowers Baking Co., Holt Williamson Mill and served as a School Crossing Guard. He was a lifelong member of Carroll Memorial Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon for over 50 years, Sunday School Teacher and many other positions.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 12 noon at Carroll Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. James Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:45 a.m. prior to the service at the Church.
Clayton was preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years, Margie Thomas Harris and his second wife of 5 years, Erma Blackmon Harris. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ted Harris; sisters, Flora Lillian Lookabill, Yvonne Harris and Helen Harris.
Surviving are his daughters, Kay Harris Baxley, Mary Harris Davis and Linda Harris Mason; sister, Evelyn Russell; grandchildren, Heather Simmons, Charla Richard (Kirk), Mary Kathryn Smith (Alex) and Matthew Mason; great grandchildren, Kaelyn Richard, Brandon Richard and David Smith; A person that had a special place in dads heart and he always said, "The son I never had" Larry Holland (Joan).
In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorials be made to Carroll Memorial Baptist Church, 2220 Camden Rd. Fayetteville, N.C. 28306.
Funeral Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Calling hours
10:30 - 11:45 AM
Carroll Memorial Baptist Church
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
