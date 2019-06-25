|
|
Gail Patricia Soucier
Fayetteville—Gail Patricia Soucier, 72, of Fayetteville, NC passed away on June 22, 2019.
She was born March 1, 1947 in Newport, Vermont and spent her life selflessly giving everything she had to those who needed it more. Millions of kissed wounds, comforted fears and mended heartaches, she is the greatest example of the word "unconditional."
She smiles upon us knowing she is survived by her dearest John "Grampie" Doyle; her Children Tabitha (James) Kaufman of Paducah, KY; Delbert (Sarah) Soucier and Shane (Renee) Soucier of Fayetteville, NC. She is also survived by 9 loving grandchildren and 2 precious great grandchildren.
"I cried endlessly when you died, but I promise I won't let the tears mar the smiles that you've given me when you were alive"- unknown
She would never request a service or a mourning, but a celebration of the love she leaves behind. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to help with funeral/final expenses.
Please send donations to:
Tabitha Kaufman
3835 Owen Drive
Fayetteville, NC 28306
Published in Fayetteville Observer from June 25 to June 26, 2019