Galen C. "Chris" DeBruler
Raeford—Chris was born in Ft. Huachuca, AZ on March 20, 1980. He was a metal fabricator and artist at Ratty Shack in Raeford, NC.
He is survived by his wife, Saralyn Smith DeBruler of Raeford; a son Tyler C. DeBruler of Raeford, NC; a daughter Kaylen S. DeBruler of Raeford, NC; his parents, Dan and Dorothy DeBruler of Fayetteville, NC; a sister Shawna R. O'Brien and husband John of Raeford, NC; a brother Brandon C. DeBruler and wife Amber of Hope Mills, NC; and eight nieces and nephews Danielle LeBlanc DeBruler, Alexys and Mason Crumpler, Aiden, Emma and Liam DeBruler, and Brayden and Bentley O'Brien.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019