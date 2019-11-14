|
Garfield Thomas
Greenville, North Carolina—Garfield Thomas, 79, of Greenville, North Carolina, formerly of Fayetteville, passed on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc., 190 Plaza Dr., Greenville.
Funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 1095 Allen Rd., Greenville. Interment with full military honors and Committal rites will be held at 2:00 PM in the Sandhills State Veteran Cemetery, 8220 Bragg Blvd., Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.
Garfield was born in Calhoun Falls, SC on November 22, 1939 to the late Samuel Thomas and Relee Dubose Thomas. He was preceded in death by one brother, Samuel Thomas, Jr.; one sister, Alberta McGerrin Dunn.
He is survived by: his beloved wife, Carrie Kelly Thomas of the home; two sons, Brian Garfield Thomas of Durham and Jason E. Thomas (Akesha) of Raleigh; two Grandchildren, Davison Reed Thomas and Makenzie Rae Thomas both of Raleigh; four brothers, David Thomas (Debra) of Calhoun Falls, SC, Joshua Thomas (Roxanne) of Elgin, SC, Jimmy Thomas (Dwaine) of Columbia, SC and Bruce Thomas (Charlene) of Lithonia, GA; seven sisters, Mary (Betty) T. Randolph of Decatur, GA, Evelyn T. Bounds (Donald) of Calhoun Falls, SC, Ruth T. Tolbert (Dewitt) of Lexington, MS, Pearl T. Lewis of Grovetown, GA, Willa T. Boddie of Ellenwood, GA, Carol A. Thomas of Conyers, GA and Linda Thomas of Columbia, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the and the American Diabetes Association in his honor.
Professional Services entrusted to Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc., 190 Plaza Dr., Greenville, North Carolina (252) 355-2400.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019