|
|
Garland Hostetter
Spring Lake—Retired US Air Force MSGT Garland Cleo Hostetter, 91, of Spring Lake, NC, passed away in his residence on Thursday, February 14, 2019.
He served thirty years in the military and was a veteran of WWII, Korean and Vietnam Wars.
He is survived by his wife, Rinette; sons, Roy Hostetter and wife, Mary of Charlottesville, VA, James Hostetter and wife, Kathryn of Raeford, NC and Robert Hostetter of Garner, NC; a daughter, Teena Hostetter of Cameron, NC; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2019 in the chapel of Adcock Funeral Home in Spring Lake. Interment with full military honors will immediately follow at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family at a visitation from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019