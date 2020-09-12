Garland "Skebo" Jones, Jr.Oak Island—Garland Wilson "Skebo" Jones, Jr., 81, of Oak Island, NC died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at his home.Skebo was born to the late Garland W. and Alpha Odell King Jones on July 6, 1939 in Scotland County, NC. He is reunited in death with his brother, Larry King Jones, who passed on September 10, 2020.He is survived by his wife, Lynda Jones; his son, G. W. Jones, III (Cheryl); one sister, Bebe Bridges; and his best friend, Charlie Young.He attended Edwards Military Academy for thirteen years and worked for AAFES for thirty-five years.A private ceremony was held on July 22, 2020 at 3-Top Mountain NC, his most loved home.