Hope Mills—Mr. Gary Wayne Ammons Jr., 48, passed away, Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Gary was born in Baltimore, MD on July 17, 1972, son to the late Gary Wayne Ammon Sr. and Irma Wiladean Maynard. Gary worked as a Painter, Carpenter and handyman. He will be greatly missed. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his adopted father, Bobby Lowery and several Aunts and Uncles.
He is survived by his sons, Jacob Ammons of Fayetteville; Ethan Wayne Ammons (mother Heather Adams) of Fayetteville; his adopted mother, Patsy Maynard Lowery of Hope Mills; a brother, Jeremiah Eyvn Lowery of Hope Mills; sisters, Mary Martha Lowery, Rebecca Sue Lowery, Bobbi Leah Lowery, all of Hope Mills, Anna Grace Martinez of Raeford; former wife, Lila Townsend of Virginia; and many extended family members.
Visitation will be 7:00 – 9:00 Monday, September 21, 2020 at Crumpler Funeral Home, 220 East 4th Ave Red Springs, NC 28377.
Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Crumpler Funeral Home, Red Springs with Reverend Matt Jones officiating.
Burial will follow in Lowery Cemetery, 220 Thunder Rd. Hope Mills, NC 28348.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
