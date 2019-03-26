|
Gary Davis
Fayetteviile—Mr. Gary Arnette Davis, 54, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 in Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Gary was born in Washington, DC on May 27, 1964 to the late Grover Arnette Davis and Jessie Martin Bryant. He worked as a car salesman before retirement and was a member of Charity Baptist Church. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Martin Davis.
He is survived by his wife, Melodie G. Davis of Fayetteville; a Son, Chadwick Arnette Davis of Rogers Arizona and a grandson, Chadwick B. Davis of Hartley Delaware; step children, Casey Driggers and Corey Driggers, both of Texas, Evelylena Yanosik and husband Eric of Parkton; step grandson, Sean Dalton Mitchell of Parkton; siblings, Judy Davis of Fayetteville NC, Larry
Whitaker and wife Cydney of Sanford NC, Iris Hubscher and husband Jeff of Sanford NC, Gwyn Unger and husband Roger of Sanford NC, Timothy Davis of Fayetteville and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Visitation will be 12:00 noon -1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Charity Baptist Church, 5923 Shiloah Church Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28306.
Funeral Services will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Casey Shipman officiating.
Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Arrangements for the family are entrusted to LaFayette Funeral Home, 6651 Raeford Rd. Fayetteville, NC 28304. On-line condolences may be made at www.lafayettefh.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019