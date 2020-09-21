1/1
Gary L. Ford, Sr.
Hope Mills—U.S. Army 1SG (Ret.) Gary Lee Ford, Sr., 75, of Hope Mills, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Sep. 17, 2020.
Born June 28, 1945 in Toronto, Ohio, Mr. Ford was the son of the late Scott and Ruby Ford. Upon retiring from the Army after 21 years of service, he worked for the town of Hope Mills for 10 years. Mr. Ford was also a youth football, baseball, and basketball coach for the Hope Mills Park and Rec Center for many years.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Rosie Ford; and siblings, Harry, Donna, Regina, Charles, and Scott.
Mr. Ford is survived by his three sons, Gary Lee Jr. and wife Lisa, Dennis and wife Renee, and Brian and wife Susan; eight grandchildren, Paige, Lauren, Baylee, Haleigh, Dennis Jr. (DJ), Camden, Peyton, and River; great grandson, Daxton; brothers, Raymond and wife Judy, and Richard and wife Faye; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sep. 22, 2020 at Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services of Hope Mills. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2020 at Hardee Family Cemetery.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services
4721 Dunrobin Drive
Hope Mills, NC 28348
910-429-1011
