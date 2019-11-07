|
|
Gary L. Knight
Fayetteville—Gary L. Knight, 72, of Gate Four Golf Community, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's, passed peacefully on 6 November 2019.
He was preceded in death by parents Georgianna & Charlie Chipouras; Lloyd F. Knight, Bob & Leona Jones, and James & Helen Clarke.
Gary is survived by his wife, Diana; sons: Gary M. Knight, Robert Knight and wife Vicki; daughters: Melissa Lawrence, Stacy Craver and husband Timothy; grandchildren: Rebecca Knight, Daniel Lawrence, Diana Carkeet, Madeline Carkeet, Penelope Craver, and Lindsey Denton; great grandchildren: Kalen, Brylee, Kayson, Kanden, and Hannah; step-brother Peter Chipouras and wife Susan; cousins: Jim Clarke and wife Candy, Marilyn Hargreaves and husband Bruce, Kathy Edington and husband Dave, Scott Klughers and wife Coleen, Lee Klughers and wife Doreen, Wally Klughers, Kim Klughers, Jim Gasowski and wife Gloria, and Jerry Gasowski and wife Denise, and John Gasowski and wife Toni; and many more cousins, extended family and a host a host of friends.
Loving thanks to those who were by our side through this journey; The Crossings at Wayside, Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Autumn Care of Fayetteville, Liberty Hospice and Cape Fear Valley Hospice, family and special friends.
Gary was a Vietnam era Air Force Veteran and retired with 40 years of military and civil service with the Army. He served as the Deputy Garrison Commander at Fort Bragg, NC for the last 10 years of his career and proudly supported Soldiers and their families. Gary continued service to Soldiers after his retirement by working with Corvias Group military housing.
There will be a memorial golf tournament supporting research for Alzheimer's Disease combined with a celebration of life. We'll announce a date in the next few weeks.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Eastern North Carolina Chapter 5171 Gleenwood Avenue, Suite 101 Raleigh, NC 27612.
