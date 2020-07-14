1/
Fayetteville—Gary Michael Logan, 75 of Fayetteville, NC, passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
He was born on May 8, 1945 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Frank Logan and Blanche Matthews Logan.
Gary scored the first touch down at Seventy First High School.
Gary was the owner and operator of Logan's Body Shop, Inc., for over 40 years. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Gary coached football, baseball, and softball, for children and young adults for many years. He was an avid golfer and a Marshall at Baywood Golf Course.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of almost 56 years Sharlyn Maynard Logan, of the home; two sons Michael Logan and wife Rebecca and Tracy Logan and wife Sheri, all of Fayetteville, NC; three grandchildren Payton Logan, Hannah Walker and Lilly Walker, all of Fayetteville, NC; one brother Frank Logan, Jr. and wife JoAnne, of Clinton, NC; and a host of extended family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.
Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory Inc
610 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 484-8108
