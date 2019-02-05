|
Fayetteville — Mr. Gary Mitchell Faircloth, 60, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at his home.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home Chapel, officiating will be Pastor Brant Jackson.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home prior to the service.
He is preceded in death by his father, Hicks Faircloth and a brother, Anthony Hicks Faircloth.
He is survived by his children, Jessica Faircloth Locklear and husband, Ervin, and Mitchell Faircloth; mother, Betty Spell Faircloth; 4 grandchildren, Ayla, Trevor, Nicholas, and Madyson; brother, Craig "Fish" Faircloth; sister, Lorinda Raynor and husband, Dewayne, and a nephew, Brandon Campbell.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019