Gary Nystrom
Raeford—Mr. Gary Edward Nystrom of Raeford passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 80.
Gary was born in Hornick, IA to the late Dwight Edward Nystrom and Maxyne Nystrom. He was preceded in death by his brother Jan Nystrom. He retired from U.S. Army.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Ingeborg Nystrom of Raeford, one sister, Sharyol Holliday and her husband Arden Holliday of AZ., five daughters, Sylvia Gillis and her husband Scott Gillis, Pamela Sawyer and her husband Steve Sawyer of GA., Jennifer Nystrom of NC., Debbie Titus and her husband Richard of IA., Terry Meadows of IA., one son Marvin Bryan of MA.,15 grandchildren, Sophia, Bryan, Mason, Rachael, Ashley, Brandon, Corey, April, Taylor, Jordan, Bobby, Jason, Ashley, Nick and Abby and seven great-grandchildren, Cohen, Clara, Derek, Victoria, Zoey, Jamison, and Lilah Mae.
A visitation will be held from 10 -12 pm Monday, September 21, 2020 at Northwood Temple Church, 4250 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, and other times at the home of Ingeborg Nystrom 1018 E. Donaldson Ave. Raeford, NC.
A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 12 noon at Northwood Temple with Pastor John Hedgepeth officiating. After the service full military honors will be rendered at the church. A private committal service will be held a Sandhill's State Veteran's Cemetery.
Services have been entrusted to Crumpler Funeral Home of Raeford.
