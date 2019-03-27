|
Gary Rector
Stony Point — Gary Wayne Rector 71, of Stony Point, North Carolina passed away at his home Saturday, March 23rd, 2019. Mr. rector was the son of the late Mary Catherine "CAT" Rector.
Mr. Rector was a member of New Life Church in Taylorsville North Carolina. He held an AB Political Science Degree from the University of North Carolina, and a Master's Degree in Adult Education from Appalachian State University. He was a retired deputy director for the Justice Academy of North Carolina. Mr. Rector was also; a former detective with the Alexander County Sherriff's Office, a former Department Manager and Director for the North Carolina Justice Academy, a former Professor and Director of Criminal Justice at Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, North Carolina. Also, Director of State and Local Anti-terrorism for North Carolina, and a Federal Contractor.
Preceding Mr. Rector in death along with his mother are his grandparents Jessie and Lillian Rector.
Surviving Mr. Rector is; his wife Kathy Messer Rector, his son Jonathan Wayne Rector of Wake Forest, step-son David Price, step-daughter Jamie Buffano, daughter in-law Lindsay Rector, and five grandchildren; Benjamin Rector, William Rector, Eli Rector, Colson Price, and Kameron Price. Also, his former spouse Cindy Rector of Stony Point.
A visitation with family and friends will be held at Chapman Funeral Home Friday March 29th, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:15 p.m. with funeral services starting at 2:30 .pm. A burial service will follow in the Stony Point Cemetery. The Reverend Lester Holcomb will be conducting the ceremony. Speakers; Michael Hager, Don Rayburn, and Pallbearers; Mike Beatty, Stephen Oliver, Nathan Emerson, Michael Hager, Daryl Deal, and Mike Smith will assist.
Condolences may be e-mailed to the Rector family, by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019