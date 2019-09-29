|
Gary W. Whitman
Fayetteville — Gary Walter Whitman, 71, of Fayetteville passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019.
Gary was a graduate of Seventy-First High School where he was a standout athlete playing basketball and baseball. He was a graduate of UNC-Pembroke where he played basketball, earning the position of co-captain. As an adult he enjoyed slow-pitch softball and played with the Blanton's softball team as well as the Lafayette Baptist Church team. Gary was a retired educator with Cumberland County Schools. He was a faithful member of Lafayette Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and helped coordinate Senior Adult Ministries.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Lafayette Baptist Church with the Rev. Steve Branch officiating. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park-West. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 12:30-1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dillard Lee Whitman and Doris Herring Whitman of Fayetteville. Surviving are his beloved wife of 39 years, Angela Comer Whitman of the home; daughter, Kelly Whitman Renegar and husband Gray of Fayetteville; son, Bradley Walter Whitman and wife Megan of Raleigh; brother, Dillard Lee "Sonny" Whitman, Jr. of Chapin, SC; sister, Betty Whitman Waldo and husband Charles of Claxton, GA; grandson, Whitman Gray "Whit" Renegar; aunts, Wilma Herring of Warsaw, Virginia Herring of Clinton, Stella "Libby" Kyzer of Lexington, SC; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lafayette Baptist Church, 501 Hope Mills Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28304.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Condolences may be made to www.jerniganwarren.com
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019