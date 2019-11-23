|
|
Gayle Williams Martin
Fayetteville—Gayle Williams Martin,86, of Fayetteville passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home with her beloved family by her side.
Gayle was born December 12, 1932 in Cumberland County, NC to the late Daisy McRainey and John C. Williams, Jr. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Martin, Jr.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Mike Garrett, officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church Parlor on Wednesday from 10-11:00 am.
She is survived by her son, James "Jim" T. Martin and wife Jane of Raleigh; daughters, Linda Gutheil and husband Lou of Conway, SC, Victoria Moody of Morrisville, Barbara Alexander of Fayetteville; brother, John C. Willliams, III of Fayetteville; sister, Linda Breedlove and husband Robert of Dove Creek, Colorado; grandchildren, David Andersen, Bobby Andersen, Julie Gillette, John Martin, and Tiffany Alexander; 5 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Mission Fund, 102 Ann St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019