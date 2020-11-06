1/1
Geddie Autry
1948 - 2020
Geddie Autry
Supply—Geddie Autry, age 72, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at his home.
Geddie was born July 11, 1948 in Fayetteville, NC, son of the late Robert H. Glock and Olive Glock. He was a very talented craftsman having built his own home in Supply, NC. He retired from Siemens as a Medical Technologist.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, James Halstead.
He is survived by his brothers, Steve Autry and wife, Paula, and Robert M. Glock and wife, Helen; sisters, Lucinda Bell and husband, Samuel; sister in law, Judy Halstead; nieces Kristina Autry Moore and husband, William, and their two daughters and Jennifer Halstead Furr and husband, Adam, and their two sons; nephews, Robert J. Smith and wife, Kristine, and their two daughters, and Adam Halstead and wife, Ray, and their two daughters and son.
There will be no service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Rockfish Presbyterian Church, 4935 Marracco Drive, Hope Mills, NC 28348.
Shared memories and expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.whitefuneralservicesupply.com.
White Funeral and Cremation Services, Bolivia/Supply Chapel

Published in Fayetteville Observer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral and Cremation Service
603 Ocean Hwy E
Bolivia, NC 28422
9107546848
