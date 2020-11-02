Gemma E. TrajeFayetteville—Gemma Eulalio Traje was born on May 2, 1956 in Manapla Negros Occidental. To the late Jose and Conchita Lanzon Eulalio and passed away on October 30, 2020 at her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina.She was preceded in death by her brother Raul and Mother-in-Laws Profitiza Salazar Traje and Anna Bell Singleton.Gemma is Survived by her husband, Bonifacio Traje, 2 daughters Anna and Contiza Traje, Brother Bernando Eulalio Sr. of Negros Occidental, Phillipines, 4 sisters Leonora Tejada of Conway, South Carolina, Melvin Estanislao, Merlyn Sia and Fe Marie Gustilo of Kalibo, Aklan, Phillipines, Chena and Sharmaine Eulalio of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Keith and Maria west of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Eric Chavis of Eastover, North Carolina and many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.She was a great singer and dancer, a wonderful cook who also loved to ride motorcycles and travel by air, land and sea. Her and her husband opened their first Filipino store, SAPI variety store, that was later changed to Ati-atihan Oriental Store from 1997 to late 2008 in Fayetteville, NC where she made great memories with amazing people and friends. Ms. Gemma was very humble, loving, caring, sincere and oh so giving person with a wonderful heat. She touched the hearts of many and will be truly missed.