Gemma Eulalio TrajeFayetteville—Gemma Eulalio Traje was born on May 2, 1956 in Manapla Negros Occidental to the late Jose Francisco and Conchita Lanzon Eulalio and passed away on October 30, 2020 at her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina surrounded by her loved ones.She was preceded in death by her brother, Raul; mother -in-laws, Profitiza Salazar Traje and Anna Bell Singleton, and father-in-law, Rodolfo Toriaga Traje.Gemma is survived by her husband, Bonifacio Traje; two daughters, Anna and Contiza Traje, brother, Bernando Eulalio Sr. of Negros Occidental, Phillipines; four sisters, Leonora Tejada of Conway, SC, Melvin Estanislao, Merlyn Sia and Fe Marie Gustilo of Kalibo, Aklan, Phillipines and Chena and Sharmaine Eulalio of Fayetteville, NC, Keith and Maria West of Fayetteville, NC, Eric Chavis of Eastover, NC and many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.Gemma was a great singer and dancer, and a wonderful cook who also loved to ride motorcycles and travel by air, land and sea. She and her husband opened their first Filipino variety store, SAPI, that was later changed to Ati-Atihan Oriental Store from 1997 to late 2008 in Fayetteville, NC where she made great memories with amazing people and friends. Ms. Gemma was very humble, loving, caring, sincere and such a giving person with a wonderful heart. She touched the hearts of many and will be truly missed.