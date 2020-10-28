Gene Raymond SparksFayetteville—Gene Raymond Sparks, 72, of Fayetteville passed away peacefully in his home on October 25, 2020. Gene was born on July 29, 1948 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. His parents were Willard "Ned" Sparks and Dollie Moore Sparks. Gene retired from UPS after 35 years of service. He was a avid Redskins and Tar Heel fan, enjoyed reading, golfing, swimming with his grandson, and above all, his passion was bowling. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Sparks, daughter, Jennifer Linkous (Daniel), grandson, Holden, of Fayetteville, sister Arlene Greenhill, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Darlene Beauregard.