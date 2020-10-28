1/
Fayetteville—Gene Raymond Sparks, 72, of Fayetteville passed away peacefully in his home on October 25, 2020. Gene was born on July 29, 1948 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. His parents were Willard "Ned" Sparks and Dollie Moore Sparks. Gene retired from UPS after 35 years of service. He was a avid Redskins and Tar Heel fan, enjoyed reading, golfing, swimming with his grandson, and above all, his passion was bowling. He is survived by his wife, JoAnn Sparks, daughter, Jennifer Linkous (Daniel), grandson, Holden, of Fayetteville, sister Arlene Greenhill, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Darlene Beauregard.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
