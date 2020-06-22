Gene Tyree
Fayetteville, NC—C. Gene Tyree, beloved family man and friend, joined Jesus at the seat of the Father on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Gene was born July 8, 1939, in Cullman, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings; his son, Clyde; and his grandson, Edward. Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Pat; son, Dallas (Jamie); daughter, Lynn, granddaughter, Julia; two great-grandsons, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and several dear friends.
Gene worked for the Civil Service for 30 years. He enjoyed many hobbies including photography, hunting, and golf. He was also an avid ham radio operator and talked to someone in every county in the United States three times over. His greatest pursuit was his relationship with his precious Savior, Jesus Christ, to whom he was faithful and loyal. He was often heard sharing his faith with both strangers and friends.
The family will receive visitors at Village Baptist Church on Wednesday from 12-1:30 with the funeral following at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Camp Oak Hill at 1528 Oak Hill Rd, Oxford NC 27565 or online at www.campoakhill.org or Face 2 Faith, care of Village Baptist Church at 906 S McPherson Church Rd., Fayetteville, NC 28303.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.