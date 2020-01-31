|
Gene W. Griffin
Spring Lake—Gene Willis Griffin, 78, of Spring Lake went home to be with the Lord on January 30, 2020 at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford.
Gene was born on March 7, 1941 to the late William Edgar and Christine Hairr Griffin. He will be missed dearly by his loving wife of 58 years, Bertha Cummings Griffin and their sons, Randy Griffin and wife Amy, and James Griffin and companion Maggie; four grandchildren, Gage, Logan, Jessica and Sydney and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 293 Bethel Baptist Road, Spring Lake, NC 28390 with Pastor Wayne Schlink officiating. Burial will follow at Gourd Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, 2226 Lillington Highway, Spring Lake, NC 28394. Online condolences may be made at www.adcockfuneralandcrematory.com.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020