Geneva Irene Taylor
Fayetteville—Geneva Irene Richards Taylor, 82, of Fayetteville passed away on Friday June 5, 2020.
Mrs. Taylor was born November 2, 1937 in Beardstown, Illinois the daughter of the late Thomas and Bernice "Nancy" Richards.
Geneva was a former Human Resources Secretary at Cumberland Hospital in Fayetteville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James A.Taylor; great grandson, Peyton Isaac Taylor and sister, Alice and brother, Ronny.
She is survived by her sons, Ricky Taylor (Sherry) of Lawrenceville, GA; Randy Taylor (Kelley) of Fayetteville, and Mike Taylor (Angie) of Hope Mills; two brothers, Alfred and Duane Richards; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 12 ,2020 at 11 a.m. in Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home chapel in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10-11:00 am. Burial will be in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Bragg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Fayetteville—Geneva Irene Richards Taylor, 82, of Fayetteville passed away on Friday June 5, 2020.
Mrs. Taylor was born November 2, 1937 in Beardstown, Illinois the daughter of the late Thomas and Bernice "Nancy" Richards.
Geneva was a former Human Resources Secretary at Cumberland Hospital in Fayetteville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James A.Taylor; great grandson, Peyton Isaac Taylor and sister, Alice and brother, Ronny.
She is survived by her sons, Ricky Taylor (Sherry) of Lawrenceville, GA; Randy Taylor (Kelley) of Fayetteville, and Mike Taylor (Angie) of Hope Mills; two brothers, Alfred and Duane Richards; 7 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, June 12 ,2020 at 11 a.m. in Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home chapel in Fayetteville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10-11:00 am. Burial will be in Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery in Fort Bragg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.jerniganwarren.com
Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, NC 28301.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.