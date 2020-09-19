Geneva Matthis

Clinton—Mrs. Geneva King Matthis, 88, of 525 Matthis Road, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020, at Parish Family Care in Warsaw, NC. Geneva was born to Charles Shaw and Metta Viola Tadlock King on June 9, 1932. She graduated from Clinton High School in 1950, and she was a member of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church. Geneva's late husband, "Little Bud," was "the love of her life." They were married on her birthday in 1950. Geneva was a homemaker and a farmer's wife, and during their marriage, she was always by Little Bud's side as his helpmate. Together they raised two daughters: Joan (husband, Marshall) of Clinton and Carol (husband, Nathan) of Elberton, Georgia. When her daughters later married and had children, Geneva was blessed with three grandchildren whom she adored: Morgan Lee Moore (husband Matthew) of Ivanhoe, NC and Austin and Grant Hampton of Elberton, Georgia. She is also survived by one sister, Henrietta Howard, as well as by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Family was a constant focus of Geneva's life. She especially enjoyed sitting on her porch at Topsail Beach with her family watching the sunsets. As long as her health allowed, she always made an effort to stay in touch and visit with family. Also, she could always be counted on as a caregiver to her family. Whenever, there was a time of need, Geneva was there. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 64 years, William Timothy "Little Bud" Matthis, and a son, William Timothy Matthis, Jr., her two brothers, John and Roscoe King and one sister, Janie Bell Strickland. Geneva's caring and loving personality leaves those who knew her with many sweet memories, and she will be sorely missed. The family would like to thank the staff of Parish Family Care and Vidant Home, Health, and Hospice of Duplin County. A graveside service will be conducted on September 20, 2020, at the Matthis Family Cemetery on Hwy. 24, Clinton at 3pm with Dr. Steve Wilkins officiating. Memorials may be made to Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, 201 Fayetteville St., Clinton NC 28328. Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Matthis family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store