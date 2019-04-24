|
Genevieve (Angelle) Vidrine
Port Arthur—With profound sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Genevieve Angelle Vidrine, our loving and devoted mother, on March 27, 2019 in Baltimore. She celebrated 91 years of a life well lived dedicating the last years of her life which were limited by blindness to praying daily for each and every one in her family, her friends and so many more of those whose lives she touched.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Albert Vidrine, and her daughter, Connie Vidrine Choney.
Genevieve is survived by her two sons, Ret Col George Albert Vidrine, Jr. (Cathie) of Omaha, NE, and Robert Abdon Vidrine (Sharon) of Owings Mills, MD; her three daughters, Gayle Vidrine Ogden (Gerry) of Ramstein, Germany, Kenny Vidrine Toney (Timothy) of Kennesaw, GA; Debbie Vidrine Stratigakos (James) of Baltimore, MD. She is also survived by her three brothers, Earl Angelle (Joyce), Phillip Angelle (Sandy), James Angelle (Marilyn), and her sister, Norma Carmier (Leo) as well as a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, relatives and friends.
A Mass Celebration and Memorial Service celebrating Genevieve Angelle Vidrine's life will be held on April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Theresa Little Flower Catholic Church , 6412 Garnet Avenue, in Port Arthur, Texas 77640,with Father Rejimon E. George, CMI, officiating.
On July 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. a mass will be said for Genevieve at Fort Myers Chapel in Arlington, Virginia before she is laid to rest with her husband, George Albert Vidrine, in Arlington National Cemetery.
Please join us as we say our final farewells to Genevieve (mom, momma, mawmaw, aunt Pookie, aunt Ginny) and celebrate her homecoming in heaven where we know her daily prayers will continue for each and every one of us.
In lieu of flowers, the family would be honored if donations were made to Saint Theresa Little Flower Catholic Church in Memory of Genevieve Angelle Vidrine
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019