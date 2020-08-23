1/1
Genie Hines Williams
Fayetteville—Genie Williams, 64, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, went home to be with her lord and savior on August 22, 2020.
Genie was born on March 3, 1956 to Kermit Maurice Hines and Emogene Harper Hines. She attended Pine Forest High School and Campbell University. She was married to the love of her life, Jay Williams, for 36 years. She was preceded in death by her father Kermit, mother Gene, and son Cliff. She is survived by her husband, Jay Williams, her daughters Jennifer(Christian) and Lauren(Jesse) and her son Kenny; 7 grandchildren: John Christian, Landon, Aiden, Cliff, Alice, Caroline, and Zoey.
Family and faith were the focus of Genie's life. She loved music, spending time at the beach, and enjoyed nothing more than to be surrounded by loved ones. Genie had a unique way of making each person she knew feel special and loved as if they were her favorite. Genie was a master seamstress that could always be found working on her sewing and cross stitching. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking and shopping, and was one of the most gifted with crafts you could ever hope to meet. Genie will be missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
Services will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, August 24th at Temple Church on Pollock Street in Selma, NC. A Visitation will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in her honor.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2020.
