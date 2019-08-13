|
|
George D. Wilson Sr
Johnson City —George D. Wilson Sr., age 97, of Fayetteville, N.C. and more recently of Johnson City, Tn. recently died peacefully with family in attendance. He has gone to be with his Lord, predeceased family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years (Elise), his parents; Myrtle and John M. Wilson, brothers; James and John, as well as a sister; Myrtle Vann.
Those left to honor and celebrate his memory include two sons; G. Dean Wilson and wife Janine of Johnson City, Tn., and Walter R. (Rip) Wilson of Blowing Rock, N.C., five grandchildren and their spouses; Ashley and Tracy Wilson, Ryan and Tonya Wilson, both of Johnson City, Tn., Alston Wilson of Greeneville, N.C., Kelsey Wilson of Alexandria, Va., and Leah Wilson of Clemmons, N.C., four great grandchildren; Avery Haas, Erin Wilson, Butler Smith, Chloe Smith all of Johnson City, a sister; Edna Harper of Fayetteville, N.C., five nieces; Pat Parrott, Mary Anne Bissett, Elaine Wilson, and Susan Hornady all of Fayetteville, N.C., Nancy Matola of new Mexico, and Marsha Plyler of Raleigh, and a nephew; Shields Harper of Fayetteville.
George Wilson (later D-Dad to his grandchildren) lived in Fayetteville, N.C. until he and his wife moved to Johnson City, Tn. in 2004 to be close to his sons. However, he never stopped cherishing his many prior friends and family in Fayetteville. He attended Presbyterian College in Clinton, S.C. where he majored in business and enrolled in ROTC. Within days of graduating in June of 1942 he enlisted in the Army Infantry, later joining the 92nd CML BN. He received 7 bronze Service Stars for action in Algeria-French Morocco, Tunisia, Sicily, Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, and Ardennes. Decorations and citations included Bronze Star Medal with oak leaf cluster, Purple Heart with cluster, Combat Infantry badge, and a Unit Citation April 1943 for Djebal Dardys, Tunisia. Honorably discharged at the end of 1945, he joined Highland Lumber Co. (the family business) in Fayetteville.
He was active in the community, starting Boy Scout work in 1949 serving as institutional representative, troop committeeman, Cub Scout pack master, Eagle Scout board, and executive board of the Occoneechea Council. During his time with Scouts he received a Distinguished Leadership Citation in 1962, Arrowhead Honor 1963, Scouter's Key 1964 and the highest regional award of Silver Beaver in 1965. Other service activities included board of directors of the YMCA, service on Jr. Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Cumberland Co. Cancer Society, local board of First Citizens Bank, and member of the Presbyterian College Alumni Association. He was a deacon at Highland Presbyterian Church and throughout his life the Church was a key interest and source of strength.
George Wilson loved traveling with his wife, sons and friends, hunting and boating with his sons, special family vacations to the mountains or beach as well as local gatherings and picnics with family and friends. He had a special knack of including his sons in events whenever possible which had the effect of making his friends our friends also. True to his nature he adored his daughters-in-law and grandchildren and was fascinated by his great-grandchildren.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com
A brief graveside ceremony will be observed at Lafayette Memorial Park in Fayetteville, N.C. at 10 AM on Friday, August 23rd. A reception will immediately follow in the fellowship hall of Highland Presbyterian Church (111 Highland Ave, Fayetteville, N.C. 28305).
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 13 to Aug. 18, 2019