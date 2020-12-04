1/1
George Edward Hasting Sr.
Ret. SFC George E. Hasting
Spring Lake—George Edward Hasting, Sr., 69, of Spring Lake passed away at his home on November 29, 2020 surrounded by his family.
George was born on April 8, 1951 in Beverly, Illinois to the late Charles Edward and Ida Mae Rice Hasting.
George leaves behind the love of his life and wife of 48 years, Cynthia Lewis Hasting; one son, George E. Hasting, Jr. and wife Crystal Thomas of Spring Lake; one daughter, Wanda H. McKinney and husband Mark E. McKinney of Spring Lake; four grandchildren, Julia Mae and Jamie Marie Hasting and Charles S. and Adelyn Mae McKinney.
After George Retired from the U.S. Army, he spent his next 29 years as a carpenter. He was a talented woodworker and could build just about anything. He was a member of Overhills Community Baptist Church in Linden and served as a deacon for several years.
Funeral services for George will be Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Overhills Community Baptist Church, 948 Overhills Road, Linden, NC 28356. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial will immediately follow the service at Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cape Fear Valley Hospice, 3400 Walsh Parkway, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28311. Services entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Overhills Community Baptist Church
DEC
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Overhills Community Baptist Church
DEC
9
Burial
Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 2, 2020
Brother George will be greatly missed. Praying for the family.
Rebecca S. Waddell
Friend
