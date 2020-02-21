|
|
George Ellis, Jr.
Fayetteville—Retired Army CWO George H. Ellis, Jr. age 93 of 1555 Minurva Drive Fayetteville, NC departed this life on February 20, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Bragg, NC. He is survived by: wife, Rachel; son, Dr. George H. Ellis, III (Alice Faye); goddaugher, Ava DeVault; sister-in-law, Theresa Ellis; grandchildren, Bentley (Genna), Tanji, Terrence and Teron (Ashlie) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary; the family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020