Home

POWERED BY

Services
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-7111
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
WISEMAN MORTUARY
431 CUMBERLAND ST
Fayetteville, NC 28301
View Map

George Ellis Jr.


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Ellis Jr. Obituary
George Ellis, Jr.
Fayetteville—Retired Army CWO George H. Ellis, Jr. age 93 of 1555 Minurva Drive Fayetteville, NC departed this life on February 20, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 12:00 Noon in the Wiseman Mortuary Chapel. Burial: Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Bragg, NC. He is survived by: wife, Rachel; son, Dr. George H. Ellis, III (Alice Faye); goddaugher, Ava DeVault; sister-in-law, Theresa Ellis; grandchildren, Bentley (Genna), Tanji, Terrence and Teron (Ashlie) and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Wiseman Mortuary; the family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Feb. 21 to Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -