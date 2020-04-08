|
|
George F. Sautter
Hope Mills—George Francis Sautter, 73, of Cypress Lakes in Hope Mills, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, after a very brief illness at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, with his loving wife and companion of 40 years, Jo by his side.
Born August 10, 1946 in Poughkeepsie, NY, George was the son of the late George and Natalie Sautter.
George is survived by his wife Jo; sons Patrick (Stephanie) of Garner; Brian (Sandy) of Sarasota Florida; and Todd (Sony) of Mooresville. "Poppy" was also survived by 6 of his biggest fans, his grandchildren, Tyler, Lily, Kaden, Kylie, Brighton and Briggs.
George is also survived by his sister Christine Sautter and brother Michael (Pookie).
George served In the US Navy for 7 years aboard the U.S.S Borie during the Vietnam war.
Later after his naval career, he worked as a cable repairman for 35 years, retiring in 2007 from Century Link with a perfect attendance.
George's passion for golf was spent with friends at Cypress Lakes. He enjoyed spending time on trips and cruises with his many friends. He found pride in coaching girls' volleyball and basketball. George was an avid sports fan, loved trains and was a military history buff. His friends and family will certainly miss his story telling.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please contact Pinecrest Funeral and Cremation Services for further details.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , , or FAPS.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020