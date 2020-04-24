|
|
George Henry Thomas, Jr
Sanford—George Henry Thomas, Jr. died on Sunday, April 19th in his home in Sanford, NC.
George is preceded in death by his sister, Tempie Thomas and his grandmother, Thelma Cleron de Grimes. He is survived by his wife, Susan Thomas; father, George Henry Thomas, Sr.; his mother, Carlota Cleron; 2 uncles, Ricardo Williams and Anurfo "Butch" Williams; an aunt, Angela Cleron; 2 daughters, Ebony Thomas and her long-time companion, Garron Thomas; and Annaleise Camacho and her husband, Javier Camacho; one grandson, Benjamin Camacho; one niece, Reyna Thomas; and 3 cousins, Paul-Angelo Nottingham, Ricardo Williams, Jr., and Ricardo Williams; as well as many other family members and extended family and friends.
Affectionately known as "Big Mixx" and "T", George was raised in Fayetteville and graduated from Westover High School, Class of 1984. In his formative years, he won a youth championship title in Judo. He also played football throughout his childhood, including the Westover Wolverines football team in high school. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served in the 411th MP Company, FORSCOM FC. Over the course of his service, he became the Powerlifting Champion for the 2nd Infantry Division and a decorated combat veteran. George was awarded the Southwest Asia Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, the Kuwait Liberation Medal, and numerous service medals for meritorious service during Desert Storm and the Persian Gulf War. After the military, George worked in manufacturing. George also earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. George was a 4th Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus, Council 9847.
Known for his comedic antics, George enjoyed living life and some of his pastimes included: racing his mustang, watching anime, powerlifting, judo, bowling, helping out with Children's Church, cooking, shooting with friends, four wheeling, bungee jumping, zip-lining, skydiving, watching movies, adding to his DVD collection, cracking jokes, traveling, trying new things, and finding the silver linings in any situation. He never met a stranger and genuinely loved being with and around people. He enjoyed making people laugh and feel welcomed. George was a family man and a loving father and husband. He will be loved and missed by all those that knew him.
There will be a celebration of life held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church for their Children Ministries. 1000 Andrews Road, Fayetteville, NC 28311. If you would like to share a memory or picture with the family, please email it to [email protected] Services Entrusted to Adcock Funeral Home and Crematory, Spring Lake.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020