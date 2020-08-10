George Highsmith
Thomasville—George Perry Highsmith, MD, FACP, passed on August 7, 2020. He was 97 years old. At the time of his death, Dr. Highsmith resided with his wife, Florence, in Thomasville, NC. He died of natural causes.
George was born on November 10, 1922 in Dunn, North Carolina to Josephine Perry and Charles Highsmith, MD. George attended High Point College and then the Bowman Gray School of Medicine at Wake Forest University. He served his residencies at Georgetown University, Wake Forest University and University of Pennsylvania. Following his residencies, he served as a Captain in the US Army stationed in Munich, Germany. George thoroughly enjoyed his service in Europe which led to a lifelong interest in German history.
George married Florence Ellis in 1952 after his military service. The couple moved to Thomasville, NC, where he and Florence set up his medical practice and served the residents of Thomasville and Davidson County for over 40 years. He and Dr. Shelley York brought many of the latest medical innovations and procedures of the time to Thomasville, including the second Intensive Care Unit ever established in North Carolina. He earned the Fellow of the American College of Physicians, which was a testament to his life-long love of medicine.
George's work ethic was legendary. He practiced in the old Thomasville Memorial Hospital and then the Community General Hospital of Thomasville. He did not retire until he was75 years old. Following retirement, he remained active in medicine and involved with his family and close friends.
He was a devoted member of Memorial United Methodist Church and was active in many of the church committees.
Dr. Highsmith was preceded in death by his mother Josephine Perry, his father Charles, his brother Charles Perry, and sister Elizabeth "Lib" Highsmith Dunbar. He is survived by his wife Florence of 68 years; sons Bill Highsmith (Antoinette) and Tom Highsmith; daughter Nancy Highsmith Zirkle (Andy); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Remembrances should be made to the charities of your choice.
Visitation will be at Cumby Funeral Home 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, NC from 11am – 1pm, Saturday, August 15, followed by a family only graveside ceremony.
Dad will be greatly missed – he always had an opinion, solicited or not. We love you deeply and are proud to carry on the Highsmith name.
Online condolences can be made to www.cumbyfuneral.com