George James Gaziano
Fayetteville—George James Gaziano, 87, passed away June 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Theresia Gaziano. Left to cherish his memory are his children; Marianne Damm (Eugene), Martin Gaziano (Diane), and Michael Gaziano (Sherry); his Grandchildren Rachel Warner, René Warner, Michael Anthony Gaziano (Danelle), Brittany Warner, Ryan Warner (Deceased), and Kristi King; and his Great-Grandchildren Avalena Sappington, Kylee Gaziano, Levi Smith, Tristan Gaziano, Harper Smith, and Lola King. Services for George Gaziano will be held at a later date.
Fayetteville—George James Gaziano, 87, passed away June 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 66 years, Theresia Gaziano. Left to cherish his memory are his children; Marianne Damm (Eugene), Martin Gaziano (Diane), and Michael Gaziano (Sherry); his Grandchildren Rachel Warner, René Warner, Michael Anthony Gaziano (Danelle), Brittany Warner, Ryan Warner (Deceased), and Kristi King; and his Great-Grandchildren Avalena Sappington, Kylee Gaziano, Levi Smith, Tristan Gaziano, Harper Smith, and Lola King. Services for George Gaziano will be held at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.