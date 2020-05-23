Home

Butler Funeral Home
6535 Clinton Rd
Stedman, NC 28391
(910) 223-7400

George Joseph Smith Jr.


1943 - 2020
George Joseph Smith Jr. Obituary
George Joseph Smith, Jr.
Autryville—
George Joseph Smith, Jr., 76, of Autryville passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends.
A private service will be held.
Mr. Smith was a native of Cumberland County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Robert Harris. He was a truck driver and a veteran of the U. S. Coast Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Smith of the home; two daughters, Elizabeth Lindley of Sanford NC; Josette Smith of Fredericksburg, VA; two sisters, Evelyn Fulford of Fair Hope, AL; Carolyn Swann of Fernandina Beach, FL; one brother, Gordon Smith of Stedman; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from May 23 to May 24, 2020
