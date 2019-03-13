|
George L. Hast
Fayetteville—George L. Hast, 82, of Fayetteville, NC, passed away March 10, 2019 after facing deteriorating health issues over the past year.
George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Margaret (Burkey) Hast of Fayetteville; daughter Mary Beth Clark and husband Tom of Frederick, MD; daughter Michele Smith and husband Ron of Olney, MD; daughter Maureen Hast of Fayetteville, NC; son Raymond Hast and wife Angela of Hope Mills, NC; and his eight grandchildren, Melissa, Morgan, Amelia, Drew, Rachel, Carter, Bailey and Abby.
He is also survived by his sister Jane Heavner and brother Richard Hast both of Cumberland, MD; brother James Hast and his wife Kathy of Westernport, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Lewis and Dorothy Hast, formerly of Cumberland.
George was born in Cumberland, MD in 1936 and entered the U.S. Air Force after attending Fort Hill High School. He married school teacher Margaret Burkey at St. Patrick's Church, Cumberland in 1960 and later worked at Kelly-Springfield Tire Company. They raised their children in LaVale, MD until he was transferred to Kelly's Fayetteville, NC plant in 1984 where he worked until his retirement.
While in Maryland, he volunteered with the American Red Cross as Disaster Chairman in Allegany County, MD; the LaVale Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department; and whenever needed at St. Patrick's Church, St. John Neuman School and Bishop Walsh HS. Once in Fayetteville, NC, Margaret had him volunteering for numerous activities at St. Patrick's School and Parish, and the Museum of the Cape Fear Historical Complex in Fayetteville.
Those who knew George keenly feel his loss and know family was the single point of joy and love in his life. A simple, faith-filled person his entire life, no formal service will be conducted at his specific request. We ask you keep him and those that loved him in your thoughts and prayers.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019