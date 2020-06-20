George Marshall Sullivan Jr.
George Marshall Sullivan, Jr.
Fayetteville—George Marshall Sullivan, Jr. 84, of Fayetteville passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at his residence.
Marshall was born on January 22, 1936 in Rocky Mount to the late George Marshall Sullivan and Pearl Wells Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his son, George Sullivan.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years Nancy Sullivan; daughter, Leigh Clavin and husband John of Matthews, N.C.; grandchildren, Connor Clavin of Charleston, S.C. and Cameron Clavin of Charlotte, N.C.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 23, at 2 p.m. at Lafayette Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Fayetteville Animal Protection Society (FAPS), 3927 Bragg Blvd. Fayetteville, N.C. 28303 or a charity of one's choice.
Online condolences may be sent to http://www.jerniganwarren.com
Services entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St., Fayetteville, NC 28301



Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jernigan Warren Funeral Home
545 Ramsey St
Fayetteville, NC 28301
(910) 483-1331
