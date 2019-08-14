|
George McCoy Riggle
Fayetteville—George McCoy Riggle, 72, of Fayetteville passed away July 21, 2019 at his home. He was born April 22, 1947 in Fort Knox, KY to the late George B. Riggle and Mary (Oates) Riggle.
George is survived by one son, Lucas W. Riggle of Eastover, NC; one daughter, Sara Matthews of Leland, NC; One brother Lawrence Riggle of Calypso, NC; four sisters, Betty RIggle of Fayetteville, NC; Mary Conatzer of Raleigh, NC; Joyce Flynn of Lancaster, SC; Alice Ferrel of Winston-Salem, NC; and four grandchildren.
George will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A private ceremony will be held Friday August 23, 2019 at 10:00 at the Sandhills State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019