George "Jackie" Reaves
N. Myrtle Beach—George "Jackie" K. Reaves, 78, of North Myrtle Beach, SC (formally of Rowland, NC) passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born in Dillon, SC on January 29, 1942 to the late Myrtle Reaves (Booth) & George Reaves of Dillon, SC. He was a retired livestock dealer. He enjoyed fishing, riding around with his dog, Georgia, watching "his" birds fly in and out of their bird houses, and spending time with his family and friends which he loved dearly. He had a "heart of gold" and he was loved by many.
George "Jackie" was survived by his wife: Linda Lane Reaves of the home; his son: Mike Reaves and wife Wendy of Hamer, SC and their children: Justin Reaves of Rock Hill, SC, Michael Reaves of Rowland, NC, and Jacqueline Reaves of the home; daughter: Sandra R. Mercer and husband Miles of Lumberton, NC their daughter: Anna Mercer of Lumberton, NC; daughter: Tina R. Wiggins and husband Keith and their daughter Makayla, their son Nick and his wife Tiffany and their children Luke and Nathan, all of Hamer, SC; his brother: Patrick "Pat" Reaves and his sister: Brenda Reaves and her daughter: Cassandra all of Flanders, NJ and step-father: John Booth of FL.
He will be laid to rest in the Rowland Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 we will have a celebration of his life at a later date.
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Rowland.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020