George Sachno
Fayetteville—George Sachno age sixty-five passed away on January 17, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Alexander Sachno. He is survived by his loving mother Elfriede Sachno, New York City, New York, his beloved brother Andrew Sachno (Jenny) Franklin, New Jersey. He married Elizabeth Schlitz in 1978. Their daughters are Corrina Sachno, Grand Forks, North Dakota and Tanya Moody (Joe), Kannapolis, North Carolina. George has a niece Carolina Sachno and a nephew Daniel Sachno. His life partner Laura Walters resides in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Family visitation will be from 12-1 on Wednesday, January 22nd at Saint James Lutheran Church in Fayetteville. A memorial worship service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Full military.
George immigrated to New York City at age six from West Germany. In 1973, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. George received the following medals and awards while in service: Joint Service Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with 1 device, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, with 1 device, Air Force Longevity Service Awards with 4 devices, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 6 device, NCO Professional Military Education Ribbon with 1 device. He served in direct combat operations during Desert Storm. After twenty-four years of service to his country, he retired in 1997 as a Master Sergeant. During his military career, George graduated magna cum laude from Park University with a degree in criminal justice administration.
After retirement, George employed his passion to serve others with his walking and kayaking and volunteering in many service opportunities such as Operation In As Much and Hope Mills Alms House.
As a member of Saint James Lutheran Church, George served in many roles: Church Council, Finance Ministry, Assisting Minister, Communion assistant, and usher. As his faith grew, he developed a passion for the One Year to Live men's retreat program. He facilitated at retreats in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Arizona, and St. Croix.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to Saint James Lutheran Church-OYTL Fund in George's name.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020