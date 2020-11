Or Copy this URL to Share

George Thomas Pegram III

Fayetteville—George Thomas Pegram III, 72, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, passed away on November 19, 2020.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of 25 years, Mrs. Betty S. Pegram. Daughter, Germika Pegram. 4 step-children, Terrence (Simone) Stewart, Gregory (Edith) Love, Michael Love, and Jamell Love. A host of step-grandchildren, family and friends. Graveside service November 30, 2020, 10:00 AM at Sandhills Veterans State Cemetery. Metropolitan Crematorium, Inc.



