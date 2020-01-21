Home

George Vaughan III

George Vaughan III Obituary
George Vaughan, III
Chattanooga—George Egbert Vaughan III, 74, of Chattanooga passed on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
George was a 1963 graduate of Christian Brothers High School. He later attended Memphis State University receiving a Bachelor of Science in Geography in 1967 and his Master's in Geography in 1969.
He retired from Cumberland County, North Carolina, as Planning Director in 1998.
George was a volunteer with Christian Foundation for Children and Aging in Costa Rica 1998-2013.
He married DeEtte Durlin Vaughan on March 11, 1969.
Survivors include his wife, DeEtte Vaughan; one daughter, ReBecca Vaughan, of Atlanta, GA.,
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Hamilton Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 4506 Hixson Pike, Hixson (423) 531-3975.
Published in Fayetteville Observer from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020
